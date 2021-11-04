News

“No vaccination obligation for adults or children”

Zach Shipman
No vaccination obligation in Italy, for any age group. The Undersecretary of Health made it known Pierpaolo Sileri, spoke to the microphones of Italy has awakened on Radio Campus. There is no idea that the vaccine is mandatory. We are not working on this at all, in any age group “, he assured. As for the immunization of children, which will be possible once the vaccine is approved for their age, Sileri called for “do not make leaps forward”. And even in this case “I don’t see the possibility of an obligation on the horizon, for heaven’s sake”.

Johnson & Johnson news

Sileri then spoke of the second dose from Aifa for those who have done the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. “The CTS found, from the available data, that even those who made J&J have immune stability, so let’s dispel the doubts with respect to what has been read in recent days: this vaccine also gave a substantial immune response. However, since over time antibodies tend to go down as happens for other vaccines, a booster is useful “, he did know.

The third dose of the vaccine

The undersecretary of health then warned about third dose of vaccine: “We must not speculate on the third dose, interpreting it as a symptom of the fact that the vaccine does not work“The recall, he added, “It is useful after the sixth month. But it does not mean that after six months from the second dose you are suddenly discovered”. To say that it is advisable to make a recall, he concluded, “It doesn’t mean that vaccines don’t work, it means that booster is useful because it adds that extra protection that makes it more durable”.

