no vaccine for children. “No benefit” – Time





Sweden has decided not to approve the Covid vaccine for children aged 5 to 11. Today the Swedish Ministry of Health argued that the benefits do not outweigh the risks in this age group. “With the knowledge we have today, with a low risk of serious illness for children, we see no clear benefit of vaccinating them,” Health Agency official Britta Bjorkholm said at a press conference held to show the results of the assessments. scientific. Bjorkholm stressed that the decision could be revised if research develops other vaccines or if a new variant changes the pandemic.





At the moment, as Reuters reports, high-risk children can already get the vaccine. Sweden recorded more than 40,000 new cases on January 26, one of the highest numbers in the daily pandemic bulletins, but hospitals are not under the same strain as in previous waves. On Thursday 101 patients with Covid required intensive care treatment, well below the more than 400 patients in spring 2021. In total, nearly 16,000 people have died of Covid in Sweden since the start of the pandemic. The Swedish government on Wednesday extended the restrictions for two weeks: limited opening hours for restaurants and a cap on attendance for indoor venues. The hope is to remove the stakes on February 9th.



