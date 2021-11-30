NO VAT Week returns to Mi.com with discounts up to 40% on Xiaomi, Redmi, POCO and much more

Great return of branded offers NO VAT Week on Mi.com, with new discounts up to 40% on the best of the catalog Xiaomi, Redmi, LITTLE and the other products of the Mi ecosystem. The promo will be valid until December 10, 2021 and there are many models at a reduced price, plus a few little gift further combined with some specific devices.

You want to know which are the products not to be missed for this promo NO VAT Week from Mi.com? Then we immediately recommend the new Xiaomi Mi 11i at 442 € and Xiaomi 11 Lite NE at 327 €, but there are also other interesting smartphones such as Redmi Note 10 Pro at 270 €, POCO X3 Pro at 221 € and POCO F3 5G at 295 €. . In addition, we also report Mi TV P1 50 at 467 € and Mi Electric Scooter 1S at 344 €. If you want to discover all the products on offer for the second round of the promotion NO VAT Week from Mi.com, just click on button red you see below.

In addition, it is always available extra discount of 5 € for new customers who place their first order through theofficial app of the Mi Store on smartphone.

If all these offers are not enough for you, you can also take a look at the discounts for products Xiaomi And Redmi available on Amazon, which in many cases offer even lower prices than the official store. Find a short one below selection dedicated. In addition, we will also leave you the blue button below to subscribe to ours Telegram channel of offers and the orange one to discover all the best Amazon offers of the day.

On some of the links inserted on this page SmartWorld has an affiliation and obtains a percentage of the revenues, this affiliation does not change the price of the purchased product. All the products described may undergo changes in price and availability over time, so we always advise you to check these parameters before purchasing.

Source link