No vax and no green nonsense endangers the lives of others – Valledaostaglocal.it

The Covid-19 pandemic in Valle d’Aosta makes a new leap forward with an increase in current cases of 59 units, with the number of current positives reaching the figure of 873.

In the last 24 hours, out of 2,370 swabs reported, 92 new positives and 33 cured were recorded; there were no new deaths. The number of admissions to the Umberto Parini regional hospital in Aosta increased by two, from 20 to 22: of these, 20 are hospitalized in ordinary wards and 78% are not vaccinated; two are in intensive care. The other 851 positives are in home isolation.

The data are contained in the daily update bulletin issued by the press office of the Region, on the basis of the numbers of the Local Health Authority of the Aosta Valley processed by the civil protection.

Most of the reports – updated at 9 am on 18 December – came from Lombardy (33) and Campania (20). WHO: Omicron doubles infections in 1.5-3 days. Mayors: “Green pass for pupils or you risk returning to Dad”. From Monday in the yellow zone: Veneto, Marche, Liguria and the Province of Trento. Record of infections in Great Britain, Austria locks up the borders.

Most of the reports (updated at 9 am on 18 December) came from Lombardy (33) and Campania (20, of which 7 related to the ‘index case’ at the end of November), while in general the variant is reported in 13 regions (Lazio 8, Puglia 7, Veneto 5, Piedmont and Emilia Romagna 2, Abruzzo, Calabria, Liguria, Sardinia, Sicily, Tuscany 1) and 1 PA (Bolzano, 1). A new flash survey will be carried out on Monday 20 December to estimate the prevalence of the variant.

“The presence of Omicron was widely expected, in line with what has also been observed in other countries, and an increase in cases is likely in the coming days – explains Silvio Brusaferro, president of ISS -. The growth in the number of cases filed testifies to the efficiency of the monitoring network, and of the systems put in place to follow the evolution of the variant. The recommendations given so far remain fundamental, to start or complete the vaccination cycle even with the third dose, to use the mask when indicated and to follow individual and collective measures to minimize the spread of the virus “.