No vax are looking for positives (paying) to get infected and avoid lockdown in the Czech Republic: “I buy Covid infection”

I no vax on the hunt for positives, willing to pay to get infected and avoid the lockdown. A real madness, which is becoming a rapidly spreading phenomenon in so many Czech Republic. In fact, the number of advertisements on the internet is increasing, placed by those who hope for contact with people affected by the virus to become infected and fall into the categories of people who are not involved in the first instance by the restrictive measures. They don’t trust vaccines and are willing to pay for the infection.

No vax, ads to look for positives

“I buy the covid infection. It’s urgentWrote a woman to several Facebook groups, where people offer various goods and services in Prague and the Central Bohemian region. «I would like to have coffee with someone who is positive. Reward after infection ”, he specified his request. Such announcements are a reaction to new restrictions adopted by the outgoing Czech government, which has ordered the exclusion of non-vaccinated people from restaurants, bars and public events starting Monday 22 November. Health sector authorities consider this approach ‘very irresponsible’. Furthermore, the conscious spread of a contagious disease is a crime and can be sanctioned from 6 months to 3 years of imprisonment.

The virus runs

In the Czech Republic, with over 10 million inhabitants, the percentage of those fully vaccinated has now risen to 58%. Yesterday 13,374 new positive cases were detected, 4 750 people are currently hospitalized with covid-19, 700 of them in serious condition. The weekly incidence rate is 847 per 100,000 inhabitants. The Czech Republic is currently the fifth most affected country in the EU, up from tenth place a week ago.