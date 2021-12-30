Sports

“No-vax athletes can no longer play”

ROME – “The no-vax athletes they can no longer play. The pandemic has shown that it has great dynamism and we cannot afford to nullify the sacrifices we have been making for two years“. Like this Andrea Costa, undersecretary al Ministry of Health, to Radio Punto Nuovo. “We hope that there will also be an assumption of responsibility in the stadiums. There were too many fans without a mask. We are asking for a further sacrifice from everyone” He says It costs.

New anti Covid decree: stadium capacity reduced to 50%

Costa: “Bringing the capacity back to 50% is enough”

Keep it up on undersecretary: “Other European countries have taken stricter measures but we believe that the 50% reduction will suffice. Respect for the rules is needed. You only go to the stage if you are vaccinated or cured, with the simple tampon it is not possible already from the previous provision. With yesterday’s we have given a clear distance between those who get vaccinated and those who decide not to. Let’s not forget that most of the ICUs are occupied by the unvaccinated, eight out of ten people“, he concluded It costs.

