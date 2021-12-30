The undersecretary of the Ministry of Health: “We hope that even in the stadiums there will be an assumption of responsibility”

The new wave of Covid infections it forced the Italian government to a new squeeze that also affects the world of sport. “No vax athletes can no longer play – the undersecretary of the Ministry of Health explained to Radio Punto Nuovo Andrea Costa -. The pandemic has shown that it has great dynamism and we cannot afford to nullify the sacrifices we have made for two years“.

“We hope that even in the stadiums there will be an assumption of responsibility – he continued -. There were too many fans without a mask. We are asking for a further sacrifice from everyone”. “Other European countries have taken stricter measures but we believe that the reduction to 50% is enough – continued the undersecretary of the Ministry of Health -. We need to respect the rules. You can only go to the stadium if you are vaccinated or cured, with the simple buffer can not already be taken from the previous provision “. “With yesterday’s we have given a clear distance between those who get vaccinated and those who decide not to do it – added Costa -. Let’s not forget that most of the intensive care units are occupied by the unvaccinated, eight out of ten people”.

“Getting vaccinated in pharmacies is fine, just like in hubs, they go under the same distribution. Mix of different vaccines? I did it, there are no dangers – continued the undersecretary -. All under the control of the Scientific Community. A January new doses against Omicron. Pfizer authorization has arrived for the under 12s and it is destined more for them “.

“Reviewing the protocol in football? Certainly, the conditions exist to do so – he added -. The measures approved yesterday for quarantine are already going to better manage those who are in contact with the positives. It is the beginning of a path for to improve”. “The moment is delicate but thanks to the responsibility of the Italians we will get out of it – continued Costa -. Undoubtedly the Omicron variant is much more contagious, the first scientific evidences show that it is contagious but less powerful than the previous ones. the numbers are large but we must continue in compliance with the rules and the vaccination campaign “. “There is a good return even of first doses and we trust that those 5 million unvaccinated Italians understand how important it is to protect themselves for a gradual return to normal”, concluded the Undersecretary for Health.