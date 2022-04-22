No vax dies of Covid in Pesaro, relatives call the carabinieri – Chronicle

Pesaro, April 22, 2022 – She died of covid. It was two days in the health facility of Galantara, then the rush to the hospital but in a few hours she died. It came from Macerata. He was 83 years old and it was not never vaccinated. Now his family members have turned to the carabinieri denouncing the Galantara facility because he would have transferred their relative to the hospital too late. The cause of death was one bilateral pneumonia, but the relatives would have lacked the awareness on the part of those responsible in Galantara of the progress of the disease which then killed their relative. And that is why the relatives of the deceased immediately have called the carabinieri to report they say the very serious negligence of the Galantara health workers in assessing the situation of the elderly woman, which she had been infected with covid for a few days with a worsening of the clinical picture but not so rapid. So much so that from Macerata it had been decided to transfer it to Galantara, a public health facility managed by Asur area vasa 1, where covid patients from all over the Region are welcomed with a stable clinical picture. But this was not the case for the 83-year-old from Macerata, who had arrived a few days ago but with a very rapid worsening of the situation that led to her death.

It is not clear who and in some have decided to transfer the woman to the hospital, but surely she went there when breathing began to be more and more difficult and for this reason she needed to be subjected to forced ventilation. According to the family members, this passage would have taken place with serious and guilty delay such as to determine the death of their relative.

Fourth Covid dose for everyone: what vaccines we will use

With the presentation of the complaint, the carabinieri carried out the identification of the body as well and proceeded to acquire the medical records of entry to Galantara and to the hospital. It seems that the family has also asked to carry out and follow the autopsy but the prosecutor would have ruled out this possibility because there is no doubt about the causes of death, i.e. bilateral pneumonia which, in the absence of vaccine or antibodies, has won the resistance and the fiber of the elderly woman. For which, however, the family members did not accept the official version provided by the health facility and for this they appealed to the public prosecutor and the carabinieri.

There were about a hundred exposed for the deaths due to covid arrived at the public prosecutor’s office in Pesaro in the last two years. They were presented by family members who protested for treatment that in their opinion had not been insured or for manifest dislike for the no vax, thus leaving them in precarious conditions for lack of treatment. Accusations that the prosecutor considered not in the least proven by filing the various complaints.

ro.da.