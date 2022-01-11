No vax employees, Ikea in the UK will pay only the legal minimum to those who take Covid. Citigroup ready to fire them by the end of the month

Several multinationals announce a squeeze against the unvaccinated employees. The most radical decision is that of Citigroup, which by the end of the month in the US will proceed with i layoffs. The Swedish group Ikea in the United Kingdom has established that from now on it will pay only lminimum statutory sickness benefit to its non-immunized workers who are forced to stay in isolation after a risky contact with a positive, ie 96.35 pounds a week (115 euros). “Employees who are fully vaccinated or who have extenuating circumstances” for not being so “will be fully paid in the event of isolation”, confirmed to the Bbc the company, which in the UK has approx 100 thousand employees. Under current London rules, the confinement lasts 10 days for the unvaccinated – as in Italy, according to the new rules – while it is not mandatory for those who have received at least two doses.

Citigroup instead as reported by Bloomberg is ready to fire, applying a policy already announced last year. The unvaccinated will be put on unpaid leave on January 14 and lose their jobs at the end of the month. “You can apply for other roles at Citi in the future but you will need to comply with the company’s vaccination policy,” explained Citi, which announced in October that it would evaluate the exemptions for religious or health reasons or otherwise, depending on evaluating each individual case. It is the first major bank of Wall Street to introduce a policy “no jab, no job“, While the financial sector grapples with the task of getting workers back to the office safely. JPMorgan Chase And Goldman Sachs have opted for smart working.