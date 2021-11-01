No Vax, how many unvaccinated inhabitants are in Italy and in the rest of Europe- Corriere.it

from Alessandra Muglia

In the lead for vaccination skepticism are Russia and the USA. In Moscow, Japan and South Korea the fear of side effects prevails, in our country the concern for too fast clinical tests

In Italy there are 8 million people, 14% of the population, who have decided not to get vaccinated: almost Austria. I fear that these people who have not been vaccinated to date are no longer vaccinated. The fact that people are wary of a safe and effective vaccine that keeps people out of intensive care is not rationally explainable. The gloomy Italian painting outlined by Roberto Burioni, a virologist at the Vita-Salute University of Milan, finds himself compared with the realities of other countries in the results of a survey conducted by Morning Consult. The non-partisan research company, with over 75,000 weekly interviews on the progress of anti Covid vaccination campaigns in the world, has drawn up a ranking of the countries most resistant to vaccinations and on the factors that underlie their skepticism.

The latest figures are based on surveys conducted in 15 countries between 19 October and 25 October in 15 countries, from the US to Japan, passing through Italy while Europe is witnessing a resumption of infections. To the question: did you get the vaccine or not? respondents could answer S; No, but I will do it in the future; No, and I’m not sure whether to do this in the future or No, and I’m not going to do it. Closed answers that allow us to distinguish radical no vaxes, who bluntly reject vaccines, from hesitant vaccinations, or people who, despite not being opposed to immunizing in a preconceived way, have doubts, worries or other reasons that make them slow down or avoid vaccinations. The ranking

Russia is confirmed as the most reluctant country to dose, where the level of vaccination penetration is just over 30% and there is a worrying 43% suspicious: one in four Russian declared that they will not get vaccinated and another 18% said they were uncertain, not counting those who – 23% – postpone the injection, despite the increasingly alarming data on infections and deaths.



If vaccines never took off in Russia, the history of the USA is different, downgraded from first to almost last. Having been the global reference model for dose inoculation for months, the United States is now struggling with the rate of full vaccination coverage among the lowest of the G7 countries and the highest no vax rate after Russia: 27% (the 18% against and 9% perhaps). So today more than one in four Americans say they have no intention of being vaccinated or not sure if you do: about double that of French or Italians. After the two superpowers, in third place for no vax is the

Germany with 16% of skeptics: 11% of negatives plus 5% of undecided. Similar values ​​for Canada. A little less than France (13%: 9% hostile and 4% uncertain) – historic home of vaccine skepticism in Western Europe -, Great Britain (8% plus 4%) and Australia (8% plus 6%). And here we go to Italy, with 7% of negatives and 5% of undecided, net of a 4% that ensures that they will be vaccinated in the future.

Following South Korea, Japan, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, India and China.

The motivations of the No Vax



The most interesting aspect of the research that has probed the motivations of no vax in various countries: in Russia, Japan and South Korea the fear of side effects prevails, in Canada worries about too fast clinical trials (therefore considered unreliable), doubts about the efficacy of the vaccine in Brazil and India. The highest percentage of people who consider the risk of getting infected is low in India (18%), followed by Germany (11%) and the United Kingdom (10%), while in Europe France is confirmed as the country most wary of all vaccines (7%) and towards manufacturing companies (9%). In Italy



As for Italy, the 28% of no vaxes are skeptical because of the tests considered too fast, 6% consider themselves to be at low risk of contagion, 5% say they are against all vaccines

, another 5% do not believe that the anti-Covid one is effective and just as many have mistrust in the manufacturing companies.

An Ipsos survey on citizens’ attitudes towards vaccines confirms a picture, at least in part, politically divided: 14% of the voters of the League and 10% of the voters of Fratelli d’Italia declare that they certainly do not want to vaccinate, against 2% of the Pd and 7% of the M5S.