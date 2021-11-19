no vax hunting for positives to avoid lockdown

THE no vax hunting for positives, willing to pay to get infected and avoid the lockdown. A real folly, which is becoming a rapidly spreading phenomenon in Czech Republic many. In fact, the number of advertisements on the internet is increasing, placed by those who hope for contact with people affected by virus to become infected and fall into the categories of people who are not initially affected by the restrictive measures. They don’t trust vaccines and are willing to pay for the infection.

No vax, ads to look for positives

“I buy the covid infection. It’s urgent”, wrote a woman to several Facebook groups, where people offer various goods and services in Prague and the Central Bohemian region. «I would like to have coffee with someone who is positive. Reward after infection ”, he specified his request. Such announcements are a reaction to new restrictions adopted by the outgoing Czech government, which has ordered the exclusion of non-vaccinated people from restaurants, bars and public events starting Monday 22 November. Health sector authorities consider this approach ‘very irresponsible’. Furthermore, the conscious spread of a contagious disease is a crime and can be sanctioned from 6 months to 3 years of imprisonment.

