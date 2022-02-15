No vax in Canada, Trudeau invokes the Emergency Act for the first time in history: “It’s not a peaceful protest” – The video

“It’s not a peaceful protest.” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has decided to appeal to theEmergency Act to stop the protests of the No vax in Canada, which for weeks have occupied the streets and bridges of the country. The decision, announced at a press conference, will have to be approved by Parliament within a week. The law, which had never been applied before, establishes an emergency situation and gives the government extraordinary powers for 30 days, which will allow it to manage the situation, currently considered “critical and urgent”. Civil liberties could be temporarily suspended to restore public order: for example, public gatherings could be banned or travel to specific areas restricted. L’Emergency Actwhich replaced the War Measures Act in the 1980s, it will give special powers to the police, who in recent days claimed to be outnumbered by the demonstrators. On Sunday, February 13, law enforcement officials reopened the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor – a key passage for trade with the United States – after a week of lockdown. But in Ottawa, hundreds of protesters began their third week of occupation around Parliament Hill. Now there will be fines and arrests that would not have been possible under other conditions. In any case, Trudeau has specified that the army will not be involved.

