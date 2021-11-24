No vax in the United States, career over for the military who refuse to get vaccinated

They won’t be fired and they won’t be forced out of the US Army, but they won’t be able to make a career. Soldiers in the United States who choose not to undergo the Covid vaccination will remain in service, but will have to put aside the ambition of being able to obtain the highest military ranks. In a statement last week, Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said active duty soldiers, as well as reservists and administrators who refuse the vaccine, will be reported. The consequence will be exclusion from the reintegration and promotion procedures. The procedure does not involve removal from the Army, as was initially assumed.

Usa, alarm for unvaccinated 007s: they risk being fired. “National security in danger”

Green pass, so travel can change: the EU thinks about the new rules and prepares the squeeze

An unvaccinated soldier will still be able to serve the state, but will not be able to enjoy any career advancement. Obviously, this is valid only for those who have not presented a medical justification – adequately verified – that demonstrates the incompatibility, for health reasons, with the vaccination procedure. The deadline for immunization is December 15 for active duty soldiers and June 30 for reserve and National Guard troops. However, it must be said that 92% of the soldiers on active duty are fully vaccinated. The consequences of failure to immunize are heavier for officers: they could be relieved of duty.

The Army’s decision not to dismiss unvaccinated soldiers deviates from most of the choices made by the Department of Defense and other US military, which have already issued guidelines to begin removing troops who refuse to undergo the inoculation. Last month, for example, the Air Force rejected 40 new recruits for refusing vaccinations. However, there are situations of confrontation, such as that between the Pentagon and the Oklahoma National Guard, after the new commander, General Thomas Mancino, said that he will not apply the Covid-19 vaccination mandate of the Department of Defense to his troops. . Several governors are considering following Oklahoma’s example, including Texas.