No vax, privacy-proof sanctions

The one-off penalty of 100 euros, which from 1 February will apply to those (over 50, teacher, military, doctor, nurses), forced to take the vaccine, continue to refuse anti Covid prophylaxis, will respect the privacy rules. The Revenue Agency, when sending the debit notice with the value of an enforceable title to the irreducible no vax, “will only process the personal data that are indispensable” to complete the tasks assigned by the Ministry of Health “with the exclusion of any right to access »by third parties. There will therefore be no transfer of health data to the tax authorities, as some feared, but the procedure will remain the responsibility of the Ministry of Health, which will be responsible for preparing the lists of subjects in breach of the vaccination obligation, also by acquiring the relative information directly from the Health Card system. the administration of vaccines present in the national vaccination register.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza made this clear during the question time in the Chamber, defending the procedure envisaged by the latest decree law (n.1 / 2022) especially in terms of protection of the cross-examination. The application of the sanctions, in fact, will not be automatic because, “even if the verification of compliance will take place in the first instance through computerized systems”, Minsalute, availing itself of the Revenue Agency, will send a communication to the non-compliant subjects who will be able to transmit any certification for the deferral or exemption of the vaccination obligation to the competent ASL. In this way, the cross-examination will be except as required by the Constitutional Court and by the EU Regulation (679/2016) on the processing of personal data, which, the minister recalled, «in art. 9 paragraph 2 allows the processing of data relating to health if this is necessary for purposes of preventive medicine or for reasons of public interest “. However, Speranza has left the door open to further findings by the Privacy Guarantor that the Authority will be able to send to parliament during the examination of the conversion bill of the legislative decree 1/2022. “The indications that the Guarantor should give in this context to raise safety standards will be promptly received by the government”, he assured. In the answer to the question from Fratelli D’Italia, the minister claimed the government’s choice to introduce the vaccination obligation for people over 50 years of age. A choice that finds its ratio in the need to further reduce the area of ​​the unvaccinated, that is the segment of the population that is particularly exposed to serious illness and hospitalization. To date, the minister clarified, the no vax area is just over 10% of the population over 12 years of age, compared to 89.58% of subjects vaccinated with at least the first dose. «And yet», the minister observed, «this 10% generates two thirds of admissions to intensive care and 50% of admissions to the medical area. Reducing the area of ​​the unvaccinated therefore means lowering the pressure on our hospitals, saving human lives and continuing on the terrain of economic and social restart ».

Green pass suspension and reactivation

In response to a question from the 5 Star MoVement (Nicola Provenza and others), on the problems that emerged from the procedure for suspending the green pass (due to the positive outcome of Covid) and subsequent reactivation following negativization, Speranza admitted the existence of some critical issues partially resolved with the Prime Ministerial Decree of 17 December 2021. There are still frequent cases of people who, despite having recovered, cannot go to work or access the activities and services permitted by law because, after the revocation of the green certificate, the same was not immediately reactivated once they recovered. The procedure foreseen by the dpcm foresees that, after the suspension of the pass, the structure that performs the new swab on the healed subject with negative result transmits the result to the national platform, while the interested subject must transmit it to his doctor who, in turn, will proceed when the certificate is unlocked. A somewhat cumbersome procedure, so much so that, as the 5-star deputies have denounced, “difficulties and criticalities are reported on the reactivation of the green pass after issuing the certificate of recovery issued by the general practitioner”. The minister promised that the executive “will continue to work so that these problems are resolved as soon as possible”. “The government”, assured Speranza, “will continue to focus on the green pass and super green pass as a strategic tool for managing Covid”. Since the introduction of green certification to date, 194 million green passes have been downloaded in Italy.

Mental health bonus

In the question time, in response to a question from the Pd deputies Debora Serracchiani and Filippo Sensi, Speranza undertook to support “all initiatives to give greater attention to mental health”, a topic that has become increasingly sensitive due to the pandemic. After the rejection (due to financial problems and despite the favorable opinion of Minsalute) of the dem amendment to the 2022 budget law (signed by Caterina Biti) which aimed to introduce the mental health bonus, Speranza recognized the need to “invest more, following all possible roads and using all the tools available ». However, the minister recalled, a first step has already been taken by the budget law which invested 38 million euros of which 20 for the distress of children and adolescents, 10 for the psychological needs of the weakest groups (such as cancer patients ) and 8 million for the strengthening of the territorial services of child and adolescent neuropsychiatry.