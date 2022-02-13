No vax protests in Paris, 97 people arrested and 513 fines

The prefecture specifies that the ban on demonstrating remains for the whole of Sunday. In addition to the people who were stopped at the Arc de Triomphe on Saturday, there were other police interventions on the night between Saturday and Sunday in the Champs Elysées district.

An agent points the gun at a motorist, asked for an investigation – A video was released on social networks showing a policeman pointing his weapon at a motorist on Saturday, in Place de l’Etoile, during the protests. The officer is seen exiting the car, gun in hand, after chasing and stopping a vehicle in which there are some demonstrators waving the French flag.





The agent approaches and points the weapon at the driver. The Paris police chief asked for an internal administrative investigation into the matter. In another video, a policeman violently hits a man on the Champs Elysées in the head with a truncheon.

No vax mega rally scheduled for Monday in Brussels – Hundreds of motorhomes have been parked at the Bois de Boulogne. The intention of the participants in the convoy would be to leave for Brussels, where a large gathering of the No Green pass and No vax is scheduled for Monday.