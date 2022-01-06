No-vax Roma player, some fans point the finger at Smalling and he evaluates complaints

ROME SMALLING COMPLAINT – Rome is grappling with various problems in this start of 2022. From Covid infections to some owners not in perfect shape, like Rui Patricio who has some back problems and is gritting his teeth. What arouses anxiety in the Giallorossi environment, however, is the situation of a player who until now would have refused the vaccine.

What happened

The new decree could establish the vaccination obligation for athletes, including therefore footballers, who could no longer take the field after the entry into force of the new rules without the Green Pass. This eventuality concerns Roma closely, because among the Giallorossi ranks there would be a no-vax player, whom his teammates and clubs would be trying to convince, so far apparently without results. The name of this player has not been disclosed for privacy reasons, so to date it is not yet known who he is. On social media, however, they began to point the finger at Chris Smalling, even in the absence of objective evidence and evidence. The English defender was targeted by appeals but also insults on his social profiles, and also that of his wife Sam, forced to limit comments under his posts. The number 6, reports the Corriere dello Sport, is considering the idea of ​​suing those who associate his name with the profile of the no-vax. Meanwhile, he continues to train regularly in Trigoria and tomorrow he will leave for Milan together with the team, expected on the 6th at San Siro at 18.30.