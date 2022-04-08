No vax, the Revenue Agency has sent 600 thousand fines to unvaccinated over 50s. Almost 92,000 are in Lombardy

The sending by the Inland Revenue-Collection of the tax bills with the sanction for citizens over 50 no-vax who have not undergone the anti-Covid vaccination. According to what is learned the Ministry of Health would have started to send the lists of the people who have not undergone the vaccine and, after verification, the folders are sent via the post office. At the time they would be shipped or would be on their way to shipping early next week as well first batch of about 600 thousand ‘fines’. The ‘letters’ sent in these days are at the time of the “communications for the initiation of the sanctioning procedure”: therefore they do not require payment immediately. As required by law, however, the recipient has 10 days to communicate any reasons for exemption from the vaccine to their competent ASL. After this period without having indicated the reasons for your no-vax choice, the legislation provides that the Revenue-Collection Agency send the actual fine of 100 euros within the term of 180 days, in practice within six months.

Meanwhile, in Lombardy, the Department of Welfare of the Region announced in a note that, by 12 April, theRevenue Agency will send 91,943 fines ai over 50 that they are not vaccinated as of February 1, 2022 (the day on which the vaccination obligation for this age group came into force). The delivery of the letters communicating the start of the sanctioning procedure provided for by Law Decree 44/2021 and which entails a penalty of 100 euros. Monday have been sent 13.106, Tuesday 12.304. One third of the total (38,099) of the no-vaxes that will be fined are in the provinces of Milan and of Monza-Brianza. Then there is Bresciawith 11,276 defaulting, followed by Bergamo, with 9,955 over 50 against the vaccine. Who intends to present a certification for theexemption from the vaccination obligation you can contact, within 10 days from the receipt of the communication, to the local health and social organizations, by sending a certified e-mail or by submitting the necessary documentation to the protocol.