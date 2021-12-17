No vax USA, 103 marines, 27 airmen and a Navy commander were fired – Corriere.it

from Viviana Mazza

The United States Armed Forces announce the first disciplinary measures against those who refuse the vaccine: they are a minority, about 30 thousand people out of 1.3 million troops on active duty

In the United States, 103 Marines were discharged for refusing the Covid-19 vaccine. They are added to the twenty-seven members of the Air Force and a Navy commander dismissed for the same reason. The army has instead issued warning letters to 2,700 soldiers, removed six from leadership positions and will begin layoffs starting next January.

The numbers A minority out of one million and 300 thousand troops on active duty refused vaccination: 98% of the army soldiers received the first dose, as did 95% of the Marines, 97.5% of the Air Force while 98, 4% of the Navy has already received two doses. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made coronavirus vaccine mandatory for all U.S. military personnel in late August, stating that it is a critical issue to keep units healthy and ready to defend the nation. For months, the authorities have warned that there would be consequences for troops not ready to carry out orders, but only in the last week have the words followed the facts. It is unclear how many military personnel could be fired.

The exemptions Some thousands of the 30,000 who refuse the vaccine have obtained the approval of temporary exemptions (such as pregnancy, next retirement, work in remote places where vaccines are scarce) or permanent (often for religious reasons). Of the remaining 20,000, some are still trying to get the exemption, while others – some 4,800 in the military and air force – have simply refused.

Calculated risk The response to the vaccine in the Armed Forces mirrors that of American society, but in general the percentage of troops who have vaccinated quickly exceeds the national one (72% of the US population aged 18 and over has received at least one dose). The approach of the military authorities is the result of a calculated risk: the dismissal of a small number of militaries who refuse to vaccinate is considered a smaller threat than a greater spread of the virus among unvaccinated troop units.