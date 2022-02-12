No Vax, what does number 3783 mean? The revelation shocks

Lately in the square, the no vax and no green passes exhibit the number 3.783. For them it has a very specific meaning. But everything is the result of a “misunderstanding”.

The battle between no vax, no green pass And Government Go on. In recent events, a number has increasingly appeared: 3,783. This number has brought curiosity in many people. In fact, many have wondered what that number meant.

For those who have never believed in the pandemic, vaccines and data, this number would be that of deaths. A number other than 130 thousand deaths reported over time. So, for the activists, the deaths from the beginning of the emergency would be only the 2.9%. The percentage was also displayed on various billboards during the demonstrations. Such a thing would suggest that the virus would be less problematic than the flu. From the reports, in fact, the influence causes approx 8,000 deaths per year. In short, for these people the emergency would have been greatly magnified.

Of course, that’s not the case. But it all comes from a “misunderstanding” that is linked to an editorial de The weather signed by Franco Bechis. The journalist in the editorial emphasizes that for theIss most of the deaths were not caused by Covid. And, in this regard, we are talking about the previously mentioned 2.9%. But the question is not as simple as one would like to believe. Let’s go and see what is true about the number of No Vax.

Are the No vax right? The numbers are very different

In another passage of the editorial, it is emphasized that in the report there is no signal that most of the decisions are not linked to Covid. This number arises from an estimate made among the deceased. 7,910 medical records of patients who later died were analyzed. Among these 230 had 0 pathologies, 902 had 1 pathology. 1,424 reported 2 pathologies and 5,354 had 3 or more pathologies.

In this regard, the Higher Institute of Health has always made it clear that being positive does not lead to considering the Covid as a cause of death. In this regard, there must be other aspects to consider Covid as the cause of the patient’s death. The first is the presence a suggestive clinical and instrumental picture of Covid; the second is theobvious absence of a cause other than the virus: while the last one concerns theabsence of the period that guarantees complete recovery between illness and death.

As we know, most of the deaths involved elderly people and people with pre-existing diseases. But it certainly cannot be said that the subjects would still have died without Covid. In addition, many elderly people died but the number was already known. So, it would be better to delve into the Istat-Iss reports before getting caught up in some strange idea.

Finally, many don’t even consider the long-Covid. This situation has been experienced by many people and the aftermath of the disease has affected, according to the mediated magazine Jama Network Openthe 14% of people who have had Covid. In short, the manifest number of the No Vax and No Green Pass is only illusory. Behind that number there are several situations that cannot be obscured. This is why, once again, we are faced with another false news.