No Vax, yellow Smalling: from Trigoria there is privacy but there is a storm on social media with the fans who invite him to get vaccinated

ROME SMALLING COVID 19 – The Rome awaits the government’s decisions on the vaccination obligation to understand how to proceed in the future. TO Trigoria, in fact, there is a No Vax footballer that the Giallorossi company has chosen to protect for his privacy even if there is a member who has ended up at the center of a social storm.

Read also:

Ancelotti: “I like Mourinho, Roma are in good hands”

The No Vax is a very popular and considered a fundamental pawn

The club wants to protect its membership No Vax from the media lynching. According to La Repubblica, Josè Mourinho is trying to convince his player in all ways by trying to persuade him of his beliefs. Several times he invited the player to inoculate himself to make the whole club breathe a sigh of relief even if for now each proposal has been returned to the sender. A big problem because the athlete in question is a very titular with the Rome which would end up with a hole to cover in case of vaccination obligation. The Giallorossi club continues to await the government’s decisions with Mourinho who tries to convince the No Vax while also defending its privacy. The Giallorossi fans immediately set out on the hunt for the player and targeted him Chris Smalling and his wife Sam covering their Instagram pages with invitations to get vaccinated and lots of insults. Everything was triggered by the defender’s companion who in a post on the well-known social media branded the vaccines as “partially fake”. Two, in particular, the publications that the Giallorossi fans have targeted, with the wife of the football player who published a video of Robert Malone and a post with an audio of Dr. Peter Mccullough which would explain the damage caused by anti vaccines COVID-19. The Lady Smalling above all he claimed a freedom of choice in his posts, also proposing an opposition to the choices of governments in this period.