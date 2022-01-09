No vax, yes drugs: Djokovic’s company looking for an alternative cure for Coronavirus

Judge Anthony Kelly’s decision on the expulsion from Australian territory of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic is expected tomorrow, 10 January. The number one in world men’s tennis, to obtain a visa to enter Australia and participate in the Australian Open, has presented an exemption from the vaccination obligation provided for by Australian regulations, because he would have contracted Covid in December. Meanwhile, from an investigation by the Sole 24 Ore, it emerged that Djokovic is the owner and main shareholder of the start-up QuantBioRes, a scientific research company founded on 3 June 2020 and which, according to what reported on the company’s official website, deals with “cures and treatments against the bacterium resistance and against retroviruses “, including Covid-19. The start-up is in fact studying a method of “deactivation” of Sars-CoV-2. The company, in essence, is studying “alternative treatments” to the anti-Covid vaccine. The No vax positions of the Serbian tennis player could therefore hide economic interests in favor of the start-up he founded and of which he is the main shareholder.

OpenCorporates / QuantBioRes

The legal clash between Australia and Djockovic’s lawyers

Meanwhile, in the legal battle for the revocation of the entry visa to Australia between Australian authorities and Djokovic, among the appeal papers presented by the tennis player’s lawyers we read: “The registration date of the first positive Covid test is December 16, 2021” . However, there are two elements that do not seem to support the lawyers’ argument. In the letter sent on 7 December by the Australian Tennis Federation, the deadline for submitting the request for medical exemption was set for 10 December, six days before Djokovic’s positivity certified by his lawyers. To this element are added the images, also present on the social profiles of the Serbian tennis player, where Djokovic was immortalized while participating in various public events precisely between 16 and 17 December, that is when he tested positive for Covid, according to the papers of the its lawyers.

Read also: