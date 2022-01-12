World

No vax? Yes Tax! So in Canada they want to tax those who are not vaccinated

Quebec, Canada’s second largest province by population, wants to ask for a health contribution from adults who refuse to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Premier François Legault told reporters that the proposal will not only apply to those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons. Unvaccinated people, according to federal government calculations, pose a financial burden to others. For this reason, the new tax would have an amount of one hundred Canadian dollars, equal to almost eighty American dollars. Provinces across Canada are facing an exponential increase in Covid-19 cases that has forced tens of thousands of people into isolation and burdened the health sector. The Omicron variant made it difficult to take restrictive measures to curb the spread, and health experts stressed the importance of receiving the booster. Quebec was one of the hardest hit. Regularly records the highest daily number of Coronavirus cases of all provinces. «The vaccine is the key to fighting the virus. This is why we are developing a health contribution for adults who refuse to be vaccinated for non-medical reasons, ”said Legault. Who also recalled that the province has a 10% of No vax, which are however 50% of those admitted to intensive care.

