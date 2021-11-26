No vax: yes to the gym, no to the restaurant and the stadium. In the red zone, lockdown for everyone, Green pass also for bus and metro. All the new rules

Third dose and vaccination obligation; extension of the obligation to new categories; the Green pass strengthened from 6 December until 15 January; strengthening of controls and promotional campaigns on vaccination.

These are the four areas of intervention envisaged in the decree passed yesterday to avoid having to stop the country again.

THIRD DOSE – For healthcare workers and RSA personnel, starting from 15 December, the third dose is also mandatory, which can be carried out 5 months after the second. For the no vax sanitary ware, the possibility of being used for different tasks is also excluded. From December 1st, all over 18s will be able to book the booster dose. The vaccination campaign for the 5-12 age group will start soon, after the authorization of the EMA: after the approval of the European Agency, Aifa’s will arrive by return of post, then it will be necessary to wait for Pfizer to send the vaccine in “pediatric” doses, which are different from those of the adult population, explained Speranza.

OBLIGATION FOR PROF AND FORCES OF ORDER – After the health categories, the vaccination obligation is also extended to all school personnel and that of the defense, security and public rescue sector. The Government has set December 15 as the date on which compulsory immunization comes into effect. In detail, the new categories involved will be health administrative staff, school teachers and administrative staff, military, police forces (including the penitentiary police) and public aid personnel.

THE ENHANCED GREEN PASS – The validity period of the certificate is reduced from 12 to 9 months. The obligation of the traditional Green pass (also obtainable by means of a swab) remains for work and is extended to hotels, changing rooms for sporting activities, regional and interregional rail transport, local public transport, then buses and metro in Italian cities.

From 6 December the reinforced Green pass or super Green pass arrives. It is only up to the vaccinated and cured and, already from the white zone, it strongly limits the social activities of unvaccinated people who will not be able to access indoor bars and restaurants, theaters, cinemas, museums, exhibitions, stadiums, parties and discos, public ceremonies.

No vaxes will still have access to outdoor restaurants and shops for shopping (without certificate), gyms and indoor swimming pools (but only in the white area and with the traditional Green pass).

The “super certificate” will be valid from 6 December until 15 January 2022 in the white area (extendable). In case a Region ends up in the yellow or orange zone, no restrictions for vaccinated and cured. In the event of a red zone, however, it will be lockdown for everyone.

STRENGTHENED CONTROLS – The decree provides for a strengthening of the control system: within 3 days of entry into force, the Prefects hear the Provincial Order and Security Committee and within 5 days they adopt the new control plan, at the provincial level, involving all the police forces. These are “constant” checks of which the prefectures are obliged to draw up a weekly report to be sent to the Ministry of the Interior.

MASKS – The provisions in force up to now apply. In the white area it must be worn in all closed places and where gatherings are possible, but it is not mandatory outdoors (except for local provisions such as happens in Milan). On the other hand, it is also mandatory outdoors in the yellow, orange and red areas.

PADS AND CERTIFICATE – For the purposes of the Green pass, both the types and the duration of the tests are confirmed. The certificate remains valid in case of a negative molecular swab carried out in the preceding 72 hours or rapid in the preceding 48 hours.

