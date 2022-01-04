No Way Home, a behind-the-scenes video featuring Harry Holland’s removed scene

While Spider-Man: No Way Home has already become the highest grossing at the box office in Italy exceeding twenty million dollars, a new video has emerged from the web showing the behind the scenes of the scene shot by Harry Holland, brother of Tom Holland, which unfortunately was not included in the final cut of the Marvel Studios film.

In the video we can see the scene in which Harry Holland was supposed to appear on screen with his brother Tom in one of the most classic robbery scenes with Spider-Man arriving at the right time to resolve the situation. Speaking of this particular scene, Tom Holland had commented a few weeks ago:

“We picked Harry and he came to the set. I go to the stunt coordinator and say, ‘Please, whatever you do with him, make sure he’s upset.’ We are shooting the scene. Harry is upside down swinging back and forth. God bless him, he did a really good job, ”the Spider-Man: No Way Home protagonist recalled with a chuckle. his eyes are about to pop out of their sockets“.

Tom Holland pointed out how good his brother’s performance was but then, somewhat surprisingly, he added: “I told him on the way home that I was really very proud of him but the funny thing is that his scene got cut. When we saw the screening of the film the other day, there was no sign of him“.

Returning to the box office, SpiderMan No Way Home beat Batman, with the film that surpassed the Dark Knight becoming the 12th highest-grossing ever. The Studios, meanwhile, have confirmed their intention to hire Emma Stone for Spider-Man: No Way Home.