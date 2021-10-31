No Way Home, an unexpected connection has been found between the Doc Octopus and Tony Stark [FOTO]

Fans of Spider-Man: No Way Home discovered a possible connection between Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and Tony Stark’s Stark Industries. A user on Twitter who sees a significant change of look in an image of the character.

In Spider-Man 2 by Sam Raimi, the tentacles of the villain are steel gray and silver, to recall the industrial origins of technology. However in No Way Home they should be red with gold ends. A color combination that clearly recalls Iron Man’s armor: Tony Stark’s legacy seems to constantly return in the plots involving Spider-Man.

Since debuting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Peter Parker / Spider-Man (Tom Holland) has developed a very close relationship with Tony Stark / Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and this strange coincidence has not escaped the keen eye of a fan. .

In No Way Home the figure of Doctor Strange and his relationship with the Multiverse will be especially important. A connection that will also return in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness directed, ironically, by Sam Raimi.

Here is the official synopsis of Spider-Man: No Way Home: Spider-Man’s identity is revealed to everyone, and he can no longer separate his normal life from the superhero life, and when he asks Doctor Strange for help, he forces him to find out what it really means to be Spider-Man.

The cast consists of Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man), Zendaya (Michelle ‘MJ’ Jones), Benedict Cumberbatch (Stephen Strange), Jon Favreau (Harold ‘Happy’ Hogan), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Marisa Tomei (May Parker), JB Smoove (Julius Dell), Benedict Wong (Wong), Willem Dafoe (Norman Osborn / Goblin), Alfred Molina (Otto Octavius ​​/ Doctor Octopus) e Jamie Foxx (Max Dillon / Electro).

The film is directed by Jon Watts, who was also at the helm of directing in the previous chapters Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). Spider-Man: No Way Home is out in theaters in December.

Source: CBR

