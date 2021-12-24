No Way Home, because some characters are missing from the cast

After the box office success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, explained theabsence of some characters in the cast of the film. Before getting to the heart of the news, we remind you that the film sees among its confirmed performers (no spoilers so far) Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Jon Favreau. Together with them, we can count on the presence of Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina and Willem Dafoe.

SPOILER ALERT: if you have not seen Spider-Man: No Way Home, we advise you not to continue reading.

Let’s now move on to the most interesting part of the news. Kevin feige has revealed why some personages of the other superhero franchises are not in the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home. As we know, Tobey Maguire (the Sam Raimi trilogy) and Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spider-Man) are back as their respective characters. Yet we haven’t seen Mary Jane Watson on the big screen (Kirsten Dunst) and Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone). The two interpreters are only mentioned and nothing more.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, the missing cast

During an interview with the New York Times, to Kevin Feige was asked why the two actresses don’t appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Here are his words: “When people see the film, they will understand. It’s about the story. It was a big goal for all of us that Peter Parker’s senior year of high school didn’t get lost in the midst of the madness that comes with his meeting with Doctor Strange. It could have happened easily. And that’s why there aren’t 20 other characters in the film.“

Okay, the absence of Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone as the love interests of Maguire and Garfield’s Spider-Man is a bit off-putting. But certainly the surprises in Spider-Man: No Way Home are not lacking, and the characters of the two actresses also come remembered in other ways. Not only with words (Tobey Maguire), but also through heroic gestures (for example, Andrew Garfield and Zendaya).