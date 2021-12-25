No Way Home, Chris Pratt thought Mysterio was one of the good guys

Although obviously not present as one of the villains of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio is the starting fuse that sets everything in motion after the events of Far From Home. But there was someone at the time who still believed the superhero lie. This is Chris Pratt, the Guardian of the Galaxy.

Within just ten days of distribution in Italian cinemas, Spider Man No Way Home is literally slaughtering box office records, you want above all the rush of the fans to avoid the spoilers that would follow. Because beyond large appearances (or absences), the latest with Tom Holland is a film that add one twist after another: just the revelation about MJ in Spider Man No Way Home or the second post credit scene of Spider Man No Way Home which – now we can at least say this – simply anticipates the future of the MCU, as always, but with a unmissable trailer and already made public.

However, there was one detail that just didn’t need revelation: Mysterio is not the hero. At the time of the previous film, however, there were still those who did not know this thing and had instead bought the lie of the trailer, as desired by the writers on the other hand. Speaking to Variety, McKenna and Sommers – who co-wrote all three films in the trilogy – explained how the Guardians of the Galaxy actor fell in love with Mysterio’s story as nice guy from an alternate universe: “Just when the movie came out, we had a meeting with Chris Pratt. And he was like, ‘I bought it. I thought Gyllenhaal was a good guy! ‘”

In Spider-Man: Far From Home, four gigantic elemental creatures devastated the Earth. A savior appeared in the form of an apparent superhero, introducing himself as Mysterio, who claimed to be from another universe that was destroyed after the “Elementals” became too powerful. It was later revealed how Mysterio used Stark technology for visual effects in real time, so that people think he is a hero.

Pratt and Holland starred together in Avengers: Infinity War And Avengers: Endgame, where they fought to save the world from Thanos. While both Peter Quill and Peter Parker were canceled in Infinity War following Thanos’ victory, they were carried back to Endgame after the remaining Avengers collected all the Infinity Stones and reversed the Snap.

Sommers added that the events of Endgame allowed a new villain, Mysterio, to exploit the pain of Peter Parker after losing his mentor Tony Stark: “He had lost someone who was very important to him. That helped guide us in terms of ‘How is the villain in this movie going to make his way into Peter’s life and gain his trust?’ Well, he will use this loss that Peter has suffered, he will try to exploit it and fill that void to pursue his purposes. ” How many of you had read the comics before and knew about the twist? Tell us in the comments!