No Way Home, “confirmed” Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

There are just over two weeks left before the theatrical debut of “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, the long-awaited film by Jon Watts with Tom Holland And Zendaya. All the questions that torment fans of the saga are finally about to be answered. However, it seems that the knot of the presence of the old actors who played the masked hero, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, has already been dissolved online, before the release of the film. A well-known insider would even have revealed how many minutes of footage the two performers have touched.

Tom Holland and Zendaya: the photos of the new couple The set of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” must have been busier than ever according to the latest information released online. Daniel Richtman, head of the Binge Watch This Twitter profile that deals with films and TV series relaunching information that is rather reliable because it is made by real insiders, tweeted some very interesting news on the third film of the trilogy with Tom Holland. The tweet reveals that in the new movie the historic faces of Spider-Man thirty minutes of attendance will be shared over the total duration of the film, a considerable time compared to that of the other characters in the story. The villain Mysterio, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, in “Spider-Man: Far From Home” appeared for a total of twenty-one minutes and the same fate befell some main characters in other famous films. For comparison, the character of Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth, for example, got twenty-one minutes of scenes in “Avengers: Endgame”; in that same movie Iron Man, actor Robert Downey Jr, appeared for thirty-five minutes and Captain America, the American Chris Evans, for thirty.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, released a new trailer of the film Wanting to go beyond these speculations, it seems by now clear that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be a major film, so it will be worth the wait by the public of aficionados. The latter will be the happiest to see the actors who have made Spider-Man one of the most popular sagas of recent decades. The unofficial confirmation of the involvement of Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield in this latest development of the story it confirms the hypotheses made up to now on the plot that is more complicated than expected because it will intertwine more reality and more timelines. This implication already discussed by fans on the net would confirm the opening of the writers of Marvel Studios to the Multiverse, an idea already developed in the storylines of the latest films of the MCU, Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tobey Maguire was the acclaimed interpreter of Spider-Man in Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man”, “Spider-Man 2” and “Spider-Man 3”, released between 2002 and 2007. The iconic costume of the character then passed in 2012 to the British Andrew Garfield protagonist of “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power of Electro”, also much loved by the public.