Andrew Garfield And Rachel Zegler are having a fantastic year, culminating in both winning the Golden Globe for starring respectively in Tick, Tick … Boom! and West Side Story. And apparently, the two have a deep bond that has come about through Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The young actress chosen by Steven Spielberg for the role of Maria revealed that she could not hold back tears at Andrew Garfield’s appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In a recent interview with Variety he also added that watching this film was a unique experience.

“I have to say that, as will surely have happened to any other fan of Marc Webb films, that seeing Andrew Garfield again was a unique experience. In The Amazing Spider-Man there was something beyond profound between Peter and Gwen, something I really loved. ”

Rachel Zegler then added: “I had just received the booster dose of the vaccine, so I was already shivering. But seeing Spider-Man: No Way Home I cried like a baby. It all started when Alfred Molina showed up with Willem Dafoe. Things naturally went well. as well as when the other two Peter appeared, and when I saw Garfield save MJ … I couldn’t treat myself. “

Meanwhile, the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home continues, the third MCU chapter linked to Spider-Man put Avatar in his sights and overtaking in terms of takings is getting closer and closer. We will see what happens in the next few weeks.