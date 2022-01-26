No Way Home, in the script Thor’s Easter Egg: Ragnarok

The film continues to be at the center of the news for its records and the revelations of its protagonists, and at the head of our Box Office (after a short and incredible pause), but Spider-Man: No Way Home still has surprises in store. Like the one that emerges from reading his script, published online with the false title of Serenity Now , where we read the explicit reference to Thor: Ragnarok in a Easter Egg for enthusiasts.

Made available by the Deadline newspaper – as already done on the occasion of The Fair of Illusions Nightmare Alley And The Mitchells against the machines – the screenplay of the film is certainly a nice gift given to the many fans, who will thus be able to relive the emotions of the 148 minutes spent in the hall, at the cinema, even ‘on paper’.

Especially for all those who may have missed the reference to the relic that appeared in the latest film on the God of Thunder starring Chris Hemsworth (at least pending the Thor: Love and Thunder currently in post-production and expected on 6 July 2022.

The action takes place on the top floor of the Sancta Sanctorum, where the two apprentices we had seen shoveling snow at the entrance can do nothing for one of the relics preserved by the Sorcerer Supreme, which ends up falling due to the vibrations unleashed by the ongoing experiment that is supposed to save the secret identity of Peter Parker / Spider-man. The same object we had seen fiddling with Thor, in the presence of Doctor Strange, without then being able to put it back in place as it was originally.

