No Way Home, is the official release date of the longed-for trailer finally leaked?

It should now be very short of the debut of the highly anticipated trailer from Spider-Man: No Way Home.

According to the latest reports, the longed-for and longed-for video should arrive online in Monday 23 August And Tuesday 24th August, therefore in fact in the next few hours, as part of the event of the Sony Pictures to the Comic Con precisely scheduled for tomorrow.

The trailer is expected to host, among other things, a dialogue between Tom Holland, Spider-Man interpreter in MCU, and the revived Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2 which will return to be played by Alfred Molina and that at the end of the trailer should say “Hello Peter”. Reporting the rumor of the release date of the trailer and launching into the description of this exciting, final detail is the scooper Nick “Professor Hulk” Santos of ThatHashtagShow.

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home will arrive in theaters on December 17, 2021. To support the protagonists in the cast, they will also return Angourie Rice in the role of Betty Brant, JK Simmons such as J. Jonah Jameson and Marisa Tomei, which we will see again in the role of the much appreciated Aunt May.

Among the “new” entries related to the introduction of the Multiverse we will instead see two familiar faces to Spider-Man fans: Electroand the aforementioned Doctor Octopus, interpreted respectively by Jamie Foxx And Alfred Molina, the same actors who had brought them to the big screen in the past.

Still no confirmation, however, regarding the presence of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Kristen Dunst and Emma Stone, who are supposed to reprise – just like their colleagues – the role of the first two Peter Parkers and their co-stars, Mary Jane Watson and Gwen Stacy.

