No Way Home, Kim Kardashian spoiled the film to millions of followers

Fans of Spider-Man: No Way Home who also follow the Instagram profile of Kim Kardashian they found themselves with a very bad surprise as soon as they opened the social network. The reality show celebrity has in fact spoiled the film with Tom Holland to all her followers, or the 237 million people who follow her every day.

Apparently her followers didn’t take it very well and immediately jumped on Twitter to express all their dissent, even if there are those who have not even seen the Instagram story in question (which apparently was promptly removed) but used it as an excuse to criticize the behavior of the star.

“I don’t have Kim Kardashian’s bingo card spoiling Spider-Man to her followers, but the unnecessary and privileged need for her narcissism is powerful in her. Also, I’m sure anyone who wants to be a lawyer shouldn’t post pictures from a movie. For copyright infringement and all …“writes a fan on Twitter.

Then again: “Kim Kardashian just spoiled Spider-Man for me, I had to watch it tomorrow. I had been so good at avoiding spoilers until that Instagram story“.”I silenced everything on my social networks that was related to Spider-Man, since I’ll be watching it tomorrow … only to then see Kim Kardashian post that huge spoiler on her Instagram“.

In short, even after (almost) two weeks after its release in cinemas, it is still deeply forbidden to spoil Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home it also became the first film to exceed $ 1 billion since December 2019, when the milestone was reached by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ($ 1.073 billion): Since then, largely thanks to the pandemic, no film in the world has been able to achieve such a result. In the meantime, check out the first covers of the SpiderMan No Way Home bluray.

Now that Spider-Man: No Way Home is behind, let’s find out how much Tom Holland could earn in Spider-Man 4.