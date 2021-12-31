No Way Home, Kim Kardashian spoils the film on social media and the fans are furious [FOTO]

When it comes to spoilers it’s easy to get the ire of the public, even your own fans. He knows it well Kim Kardashian, who in these hours has gotten into trouble on social media for sharing photos about Spider-Man: No Way Home. The star has in fact published a story on Instagram in which she shows one of the most important scenes of the film that i Marvel Studios they had managed to keep secrets until the exit. Although in fact the diva has waited ten days from the release of the cinecomic to spread the offending shots, not everyone has yet had the opportunity to go to the cinema and her followers have rather resented the reckless gesture of the American model.

It goes without saying that Kardashian was immediately targeted on social media, with users harshly criticizing her for the story shared on Instagram. Some have even thought of responding with a private message, pointing out that it is a spoiler and that on his part it was not at all a correct gesture towards his followers. In fact, it cannot be ignored that the television personality has the beauty of 274 million of followers on the social platform, and that therefore any content you propose is seen by practically everyone; even by those who – especially with the increase in infections all over the world – have not yet managed to go to the cinema.

A move that his fans therefore considered incorrect and for which he is now receiving all kinds of criticism, in some cases even quite heavy. On the other hand, spoilers are a sensitive issue in all circumstances, but when it comes to the most followed franchises ever – such as those related to the MCU – it makes sense to draw the ire of the public. Since this is a story, however, the content is no longer visible, but as you can also see from the tweet, many have made a screen and probably his gesture will not be forgotten.

Photo: Marvel Studios / Gotham-GC Images (Via Getty Immages)

