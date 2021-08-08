No Way Home – Kristen Dunst and Deborah Ann Woll in Los Angeles for Spider-Man’s Reshoots? – MangaForever.net

After a brief “separation”, in September of the 2019 there Sony Pictures and the Disney have signed a new agreement that will allow the Marvel Studios to continue using it Spider-Man from Tom Holland In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and in doing so to conclude the trilogy dedicated to the character with a third sequel entitled Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Additional filming of the film is currently underway at Los Angeles, city where she was sighted now Kirsten Dunst, interpret of Mary Jane Watson in Spider-Man from Sam Raimi. Some people claim to have spotted the actress right near the Sunset Gower Studios from THERE, where other scenes of the Movie.

Here are the photos in question:

In the photos, as you can see, the actress is together with another person wearing the mask: even if many have (rightly, seen the similarity) thought about Deborah Ann Woll, interpreter of Karen Page in Dare devil, the same actress has denied her involvement on Twitter, explaining only:

“It’s not me.”

All that remains is to wait for the release of the film to see if the two actresses were actually in the photos.

Spider-Man: No Way Home – the latest updates

The film follows up on Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). second reboot of the film Franchise of Spider-Man. The films are loosely based on the comic book character of the Marvel Comics, directed by Jon Watts and co produced by Columbia Pictures (Sony) And Marvel Studios.

For the actual plot of the third chapter of Spider-Man it’s still early to talk about it, but as soon as rumors or previews about the film’s plot will be released, they will be available and you will find them here! After the ending of Spider-Man: Far From Home, in which the true identity of Peter Parker, L’Spiderman he will have to attempt to clear his own name as he faces all these new enemies; in doing so he will be joined by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), which will guide him through the dangers of Multiverse.

