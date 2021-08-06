No Way Home – new photo from the set shows Peter and Doctor Strange! – MangaForever.net

After a brief “separation”, in September of the 2019 there Sony Pictures and the Disney have signed a new agreement that will allow the Marvel Studios to continue using it Spider-Man from Tom Holland In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and in doing so to conclude the trilogy dedicated to the character with a third sequel entitled Spider-Man: No Way Home.

A new photo from the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home was posted online, showing what appears to be the encounter between Peter Parker from Tom Holland And Doctor Strange from Benedict Cumberbatch on the steps of the Sanctum Sanctorum.

Here is the photo in question:

Behind them is a van from FEAST (Food, Emergency, Aid, Shelter and Training), a homeless shelter from New York introduced on the pages of the run of Dan Slott and recently also used in video games Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4, where it is managed by Aunt May.

Spider-Man: No Way Home – the latest updates

The film follows up on Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). second reboot of the film Franchise of Spider-Man. The films are loosely based on the comic book character of the Marvel Comics, directed by Jon Watts and co produced by Columbia Pictures (Sony) And Marvel Studios.

For the actual plot of the third chapter of Spider-Man it’s still early to talk about it, but as soon as rumors or previews about the film’s plot will be released, they will be available and you will find them here! After the ending of Spider-Man: Far From Home, in which the true identity of Peter Parker, L’Spiderman he will have to attempt to clear his name as he faces all these new enemies; in doing so he will be joined by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), which will guide him through the dangers of Multiverse.

