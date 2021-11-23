No Way Home, Pannofino on the missing role of Goblin “Talk to Warner Bros”

Less than a month to go until the release of Spider-Man No Way Home, the new film dedicated to the adventures of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, with a release scheduled for December 15 in Italy. After last Tuesday’s trailer, Sony has released several commercials of the film online, but in all of this, many Italian fans have had a fixed thought regarding a lack in the trailer: that of Francesco Pannofino.

Pannofino is known both in the world of dubbing and in that of cinema, going from being the best known voice of actors of the caliber of George Clooney, Kurt Russell And Denzel Washington, arriving at the acting role outside the dubbing for which he is most loved: René Ferretti in the cult series Boris. In addition, there is a role that all superhero fans remember him for, and this is without a shadow of a doubt that of voice actor for Norman Osborn, and consequently of Goblin, in the first Spider-Man from Sam Raimi.

To lend the voice to Goblin in the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home is, in fact, Rodolfo Bianchi, a highly respected professional who also gave his voice to Osborn, but not the one in the Raimi trilogy, but the one briefly appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, leading to the confusion of many fans and – although Bianchi’s value is undisputed – also to the regret in not being affected by the historic voice actor in his role.

Many went out of their way to share their sorrow online and there are those who theorized that his absence was derived from the commitments with the fourth season of Boris, but one user in particular – under a photo of his Instagram profile – and asked him directly:

The voice actor’s advice is clear, that is to contact Warner Bros. Pictures Italia in private – which deals with the distribution of the film in Italy – in case you want to hear him again as Norman Osborn in the film. It doesn’t necessarily work and you certainly don’t want to do Bianchi a disservice, but it is obvious that in a film made up of returns from the past, among which we also find Massimo Lodolo as a voice of Otto Octavius (Spider-Man 2) And Franco Mannella as a voice of Electro (The Amazing Spider-Man 2), Italian enthusiasts hope to hear the iconic voice of Francesco Pannofino on the ghostly face of the Goblin of Dafoe.

When will Spider-Man No Way Home come out?

Directed by Jon Watts, the film will arrive in Italian cinemas on December 15, 2021.

In the cast they return Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man), Marisa Tomei (aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Zendaya (Michelle “MJ” Jones), Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan) And Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange). They will also come back Jamie Foxx in the role of the villain Electro (already seen in The Amazing Spider-Man 2) And Alfred Molina in the role of Doctor Octopus (antagonist of Spider-Man 2), along with other characters from previous Spider-Man films.

