No Way Home paves the way for the Disney Plus series

Among the upcoming Marvel Studios series coming streaming on Disney + there is also Armor Wars among whose protagonists we will also find the James Rhodes once again played by Don Cheadle. We still know very little about the plot but thanks to the last one Spider-Man: No Way Home some details may have been revealed to fans.

Over the first few minutes of Spider-Man: No Way Home we see Peter Parker resorting to Matt Murdock’s legal aid that gets him out of legal trouble at least for the moment, but the same can’t be said of Happy Hogan. What we deduce is that Stark Industries have obviously been called into question to answer for the disaster that happened with Mysterio and certainly the question of weapons of mass destruction owned by Tony Stark’s company will be a theme that will be addressed in Armor Wars.

During an interview some time ago, actor Don Cheadle offered new insights into what to expect from Armor Wars, stating that we will be able to find out more about Rhodey’s past, present and future, which so far have not been fully covered. in the works of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I think the funniest part is yet to come“Cheadle told the press.”We don’t have a strong idea of ​​who is really out of the Avengers bubble and beyond friendship with Tony. Now he will be disconnected from all of this“.

For Don Cheadle, with this new series we will have “the opportunity to find out who he really is, opportunities that we have not had so far with the right time and the right focus on Rhodey and his path. Maybe something about his past. Prepare something for its future potential. Who knows how far this Marvel universe that seems infinite can go“.

The War Machine character has so far gravitated towards Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark figure, but after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Rhodey is ready to step out of the shadows with a Disney + series dedicated to him. Armor Wars is expected to be released in 2023.