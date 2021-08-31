No Way Home, Peter vs. Doc Ock and Green Goblin in the best poster you will see today

The hype does not cease for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which with the revelations of the first trailer continues to be constantly on the lips of fans, committed to discovering all the details hidden in the new images and clues about the most awaited Spider-Man adventure of recent years. If you missed it, in this regard, we recommend that you take a look at THIS theory according to which Tobey Maguire has already appeared in the first frames.

And while there are those who try to put the pieces together by analyzing the film, there are also those who delight in the creation of unofficial posters that anticipate the epic clash between Peter Parker and its historical antagonists Doctor Octopus And Green Goblin, whose presence in the cinecomic has been anticipated in recent months and also confirmed by the trailer. Together with them, among the certain presences, we will also see the Electro of Jamie Foxx.

Today we offer you the poster created by the Instagram user pabloruizzx, which features the characters played by Tom Holland, Alfred Molina And Willem Dafoe on a background that portends total chaos for this new adventure. Let us know what you think!

HERE’S THE PICTURE

Spider-Man: No Way Home, we remember, is directed by Jon Watts and interpreted, as well as by the aforementioned, also by Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Angourie Rice, JK Simmons, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau And Benedict Wong. The release is scheduled for December 17, 2021. Still no confirmation, however, regarding the presence of the aforementioned Tobey Maguire and of Andrew Garfield, Kristen Dunst and Emma Stone, who are supposed to reprise – just like their colleagues – the role of the first two Peter Parkers and their co-stars, Mary Jane Watson and Gwen Stacy.

