No Way Home presents the most anticipated Hot Toys

Photo of James James1 hour ago
1 minute read

The three actors of Spider-Man: No Way Home had a WhatsApp group with Tom Holland
Still from Spider-Man: No Way Home with the three superheroes.

Hot Toys delights all fans of Marvel Studios and presents the most anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The Facebook page of hottoys advanced to the fans of Spider-Man: No Way Home that the spectacular articulated figures of the Spiderman from Andrew Garfield Y Toby Maguire. Both actors returned to Marvel Cinematic Universe and joined Tom Holland after the end of their spider franchises. Perhaps the future will bring them back to the big screen.

The meme with the Hot Toys from Spider-Man: No Way Home
Marvel Studios/Hot Toys

This publication includes images of the figures of the three superheroes of Spider-Man: No Way Home. They are recreating the famous meme in which the three point at each other. As you can see, the integrated suit that Tom Holland wears is on the left, while the Tobey Maguire iteration is on the right hand side. In the center of the screen we have the spider version of Andrew Garfield.

Hot Toys shared the following message with the post of Spider-Man: No Way Home. In case you were wondering, here’s a meme experience with your favorite characters! The toy and merchandising company confirmed with a hahstag that this would come out “soon”. It does not seem that there is a specific and definitive date, but we may not have to wait long.

A classic for fans of superheroes!

The Hot Toys company has already become a classic for consumers of superhero movies and series. When one of them is released, fans wonder when they will be able to see the 1/6 model of the characters that appear. Often, the premiere goes hand in hand with the publication of the articulated figure. In others, as is the case with Spider-Man: No Way Homethey take a little longer. Something similar has happened with Hawk Eye this very week. the character of Kate BishopHailee Steinfeld has been presented this week as a figure. The series premiered at the end of last year.

