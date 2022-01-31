No Way Home remains undefeated

(US box office: collections 28 – 30 January 2021) In its seventh weekend “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is still blockbuster. They are followed in second and third place: “cream” and “Sing“ ”.

Taking the top spot for the sixth time in its seven weeks, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” added an additional $ 11 million to the previous loot with an average of $ 2,993 per screen across 3,675 screens. The national box office total is now $ 735,886,000. Abroad, the film with Tom Holland barely surpassed $ 1 billion over the weekend to reach worldwide grossing of $ 1.74 billion.

To the second place Paramount’s “Scream” is reconfirmed, which in its third weekend grossed $ 7,350,000, with a decrease of -39.8% compared to the previous weekend. The film, starring Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette, averaged $ 2,089 per screen across 3,518 screens. His total national haul after three weeks is $ 62,139,000, which far exceeds the film’s $ 25 million budget. Abroad, it raked in another 44.1 million, bringing the global cumulative to $ 106.2 million.

In third place we always find Universal’s “Sing 2” with 4,800,000 dollars. The sequel is down -16.5% from last weekend. With an average of $ 1,391 per screen across 3,450 screens, the animated musical with the voices of Reese Witherspoon, Matthew McConaughey and Bono has raised $ 134,509,000 to date nationally, 133.4 million internationally, bringing the global total of six weeks at $ 267.9 million. It is by far the highest-grossing animated film of the pandemic era.

Here is the complete ranking

1 – Spider- No: Way Home

Director: Jon Watts

Weeks: 7

weekend: $ 11,000,000 (Total: $ 735,886,000)

Screens: 3.675

Distribution: Sony Pictures Releasing

2 – Scream

Director: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett

Weeks: 3

weekend: $ 7,350,000 ($ 62,139,000)

Screens: 3,518

Distribution: Paramount Pictures

3 – Sing 2

Director: Garth Jennings, Christophe Lourdelet

Weeks: 6

weekend: $ 4,800,000 (Total: $ 134,509,000)

Screens: 3,450

Distribution: Universasl Pictures

4 – Redeeming Love

Director: DJ Caruso

Weeks: 2

weekend: $ 1,850,000 (Total: $ 6,532,000)

Screens: 1,963

Distribution: Universal Pictures

5 – The King’s Man

Director: Matthew Vaughn

Weeks: 6

weekend: $ 1,754,000 (Total: $ 34,044,000)

Screens: 2,440

Distribution: 20th Century Fox

6 – The 355

Director: Simon Kinberg

Weeks: 4

weekend: $ 1,400,000 (Total $ 13,090,000)

Screens: 2,513

Distribution: Universal

7 – American Underdog

Director: Andrew Erwin

Weeks: 6

weekend: $ 1,225,000 (Total $ 24,782,000)

Screens: 2,113

Distribution: Lionsgate

8 – Ghostbusters: Legacy

Director: Jason Reitman

Weeks: 11

weekend: $ 770,000 (Total: 128,059,000)

Screens: 1,170

Distribution: Sony

9 – Licorice Pizza

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Weeks: 10

weekend: $ 691,000 ($ 11,817,000)

Screens: 772

Distribution: United Artists Releasing

10 – West Side Story

Director: Steven Spielberg

Weeks: 8

weekend: $ 614,000 ($ 36,035,000)

Screens: 1,335

Distribution: 20th Century Fox

