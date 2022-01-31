No Way Home remains undefeated

(US box office: collections 28 – 30 January 2021) In its seventh weekend “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is still blockbuster. They are followed in second and third place: “cream” and “Sing“ ”.
US box office: nothing new for the top three positions
Taking the top spot for the sixth time in its seven weeks, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” added an additional $ 11 million to the previous loot with an average of $ 2,993 per screen across 3,675 screens. The national box office total is now $ 735,886,000. Abroad, the film with Tom Holland barely surpassed $ 1 billion over the weekend to reach worldwide grossing of $ 1.74 billion.
To the second place Paramount’s “Scream” is reconfirmed, which in its third weekend grossed $ 7,350,000, with a decrease of -39.8% compared to the previous weekend. The film, starring Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette, averaged $ 2,089 per screen across 3,518 screens. His total national haul after three weeks is $ 62,139,000, which far exceeds the film’s $ 25 million budget. Abroad, it raked in another 44.1 million, bringing the global cumulative to $ 106.2 million.
In third place we always find Universal’s “Sing 2” with 4,800,000 dollars. The sequel is down -16.5% from last weekend. With an average of $ 1,391 per screen across 3,450 screens, the animated musical with the voices of Reese Witherspoon, Matthew McConaughey and Bono has raised $ 134,509,000 to date nationally, 133.4 million internationally, bringing the global total of six weeks at $ 267.9 million. It is by far the highest-grossing animated film of the pandemic era.
Here is the complete ranking
1 – Spider- No: Way Home
- Director: Jon Watts
- Weeks: 7
- weekend: $ 11,000,000 (Total: $ 735,886,000)
- Screens: 3.675
- Distribution: Sony Pictures Releasing
2 – Scream
- Director: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett
- Weeks: 3
- weekend: $ 7,350,000 ($ 62,139,000)
- Screens: 3,518
- Distribution: Paramount Pictures
3 – Sing 2
- Director: Garth Jennings, Christophe Lourdelet
- Weeks: 6
- weekend: $ 4,800,000 (Total: $ 134,509,000)
- Screens: 3,450
- Distribution: Universasl Pictures
4 – Redeeming Love
- Director: DJ Caruso
- Weeks: 2
- weekend: $ 1,850,000 (Total: $ 6,532,000)
- Screens: 1,963
- Distribution: Universal Pictures
5 – The King’s Man
- Director: Matthew Vaughn
- Weeks: 6
- weekend: $ 1,754,000 (Total: $ 34,044,000)
- Screens: 2,440
- Distribution: 20th Century Fox
6 – The 355
- Director: Simon Kinberg
- Weeks: 4
- weekend: $ 1,400,000 (Total $ 13,090,000)
- Screens: 2,513
- Distribution: Universal
7 – American Underdog
- Director: Andrew Erwin
- Weeks: 6
- weekend: $ 1,225,000 (Total $ 24,782,000)
- Screens: 2,113
- Distribution: Lionsgate
8 – Ghostbusters: Legacy
- Director: Jason Reitman
- Weeks: 11
- weekend: $ 770,000 (Total: 128,059,000)
- Screens: 1,170
- Distribution: Sony
9 – Licorice Pizza
- Director: Paul Thomas Anderson
- Weeks: 10
- weekend: $ 691,000 ($ 11,817,000)
- Screens: 772
- Distribution: United Artists Releasing
10 – West Side Story
- Director: Steven Spielberg
- Weeks: 8
- weekend: $ 614,000 ($ 36,035,000)
- Screens: 1,335
- Distribution: 20th Century Fox
Roberta Rosella
31/01/2022