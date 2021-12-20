No Way Home reveals Kevin Feige

Spider-Man: No Way Home it has been confirmed to be the most popular film of the last week at the cinema. And, as the box office reaches dizzying heights, the president of Marvel Studios has already had his say on the future of Spider-Man by Tom Holland. After some rumors and the intervention of Sony’s Amy Pascal, too Kevin Feige confirmed that they are open negotiations related to other Spider-Man projects. Just a few days ago, Tom Holland said he wanted to indulge in other experiences and did not want to monopolize such a beloved character from the Marvel universe. However, both Sony and Marvel seem to be quite different. Although he does not know concrete details about the future, as he reports Collider it is likely that Spider-Man may be linked to other films such as the Venom from Tom Hardy And Morbius with Jared Leto.

Spider-Man’s future later No Way Home according to Kevin Feige

Thinking about the future, Kevin Feige explained to The Hollywood Reporter: “Amy Pacsal and I, Disney and Sony, are talking or rather starting to develop where the story heads next, which I say openly just because I don’t want fans to experience any separation trauma like what happened after Far From Home. This time it won’t happen“. The chairman of the MCU refers to the feud broke out in 2019 between Marvel and Sony for the co-distribution rights. Fortunately, after a period of high tension, the alarm went off.

Regarding the future developments, Amy Pascal faces the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Warning: if you haven’t seen the movie, spoilers may follow. “At the end of the film we just made, we see Spider-man make a momentous decision, a choice he has never made before. It is a sacrifice and that gives us a lot to work on for the next film“. Not surprisingly, the Sony manufacturer had previously stated that Spider-Man would not end its run like this. “This isn’t the last film Sony will make with Marvel“, He said, and then specified:”This is not the last Spider-Man movie “.

Zendaya and Tom Holland were advised against dating on set

Amy Pascal is convinced she can accomplish another trilogy starring Tom Holland. “We are preparing to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We are thinking about a new trilogy, so we will consider how to do it. And it’s not the last of our films in the MCU either“Guaranteed Pascal.

For Tom Holland, the Spider-Man set was also important on a sentimental level because that’s where he met Zendaya. The actress, who plays MJ in the film, has also become his partner in real life (despite years of indiscretions never confirmed by those directly involved). And it seems that in the beginning Amy Pascal advised the two actors not to approach sentimentally. “I took Tom and Zendaya aside, each individually, when we first picked them and tried to be very clear. Avoid it, or at least try not to“. The producer explained that she gave the same advice to Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man. “I did the same with Andrew and Emma. It can only complicate things, you know? And everyone ignored me“.

