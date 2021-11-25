No Way Home, the love between Peter and MJ at the center of the new exciting teasers!

There Sony Pictures has begun to intensify the promotional phase of Spiderman No Way Home with the publication of new TV commercials with unreleased scenes, and those that have emerged in the past few hours focus on love story between Peter Parker and MJ by Tom Holland and Zendaya.

The first TV commercial, leaked online and bounced on the main leak and scoop pages dedicated to No Way Home, shows Spider-Man and MJ flying over New York City presumably shortly after the finale of Far From Home. When Spidey suggests that the girl go into hiding in his house, she replies: “No! My father would kill you!“,”I thought your father liked me“,”Well not anymore!“, in reference to the public unmasking concocted by Mysterio. This commercial ends with Spider-Man and MJ hugging as she tells Peter: “We will overcome all of this, and we will overcome it together“In response, the last sequence shows MJ falling into the void, in a reenactment of the death of Gwen Stacy.

The second TV commercial was released on Sony’s and opens and closes with Peter and MJ: In the first scene of the video the couple reflects on how the love Peter feels for MJ has brought a modicum of peace to the life of the superhero since he was bitten by the spider, while in the last Michelle ‘berates’ Peter for ‘destroying’ the Universe. In between, the footage features all the action that can be expected from the film, with Doctor Strange warning of the arrival of the Multiverse villains such as Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman, Rhys’ Lizard. Ifans and Green Goblin by Willem Dafoe.

Meanwhile, new details have surfaced about Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s role in Spiderman No Way Home and on the alleged cameo of Emma Stone and Kristen Dunst.