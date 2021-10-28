No Way Home, the new images show an unexpected connection with Iron Man? [FOTO]

The new images released by Spider-Man: No Way Home contain a detail that made the fans stand up. Indeed, there seems to be an incredible connection with Iron Man, the hero Marvel disappeared at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

The character of Tony Stark is obviously very close to Peter Parker: he was his mentor and also in Far From Home we see the effects; in this new film arriving on December 17, it is likely to pick up the legacy of this role either Doctor Strange. Still, the detail is making headlines because it seems that Iron Man may be linked to Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus.

As has been known for some time now, the villain of Spider-Man 2 back in Marvel Cinematic Universe because of a spell gone wrong by the Sorcerer Supreme, intent on helping Spider-Man to make the world forget his true identity. In the new images of Empire Magazine, it was noted that Doc Ock’s tentacles appear to be colored gold and yellow. And those colors, in the MCU, are synonymous with Iron Man.

HERE THE PHOTOS IN QUESTION

Some fans then wonder if it’s a possible link to the late hero played by Robert Downey Jr. or a coincidence. One possible explanation could be that Doc Ock got hold of a Stark technology, because basically the tentacles seen in the film Sam Raimi they were steel-colored.

In the photos disclosed by Empire (you can see it HERE) we see Tom Holland’s Peter Parker crushed by the tentacles of the villain, a scene that very much recalls the one seen in the now distant 2004, when to interpret Spider-Man was Tobey Maguire. Historical courses and appeals. Meanwhile, today, from the pages of the same magazine, confirmation seems to have arrived that in the film there will also be Lizard and the Sandman.

