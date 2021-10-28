News

No Way Home, the new images show an unexpected connection with Iron Man? [FOTO]

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The new images released by Spider-Man: No Way Home contain a detail that made the fans stand up. Indeed, there seems to be an incredible connection with Iron Man, the hero Marvel disappeared at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

The character of Tony Stark is obviously very close to Peter Parker: he was his mentor and also in Far From Home we see the effects; in this new film arriving on December 17, it is likely to pick up the legacy of this role either Doctor Strange. Still, the detail is making headlines because it seems that Iron Man may be linked to Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus.

As has been known for some time now, the villain of Spider-Man 2 back in Marvel Cinematic Universe because of a spell gone wrong by the Sorcerer Supreme, intent on helping Spider-Man to make the world forget his true identity. In the new images of Empire Magazine, it was noted that Doc Ock’s tentacles appear to be colored gold and yellow. And those colors, in the MCU, are synonymous with Iron Man.

HERE THE PHOTOS IN QUESTION

Some fans then wonder if it’s a possible link to the late hero played by Robert Downey Jr. or a coincidence. One possible explanation could be that Doc Ock got hold of a Stark technology, because basically the tentacles seen in the film Sam Raimi they were steel-colored.

Loading...
Advertisements

In the photos disclosed by Empire (you can see it HERE) we see Tom Holland’s Peter Parker crushed by the tentacles of the villain, a scene that very much recalls the one seen in the now distant 2004, when to interpret Spider-Man was Tobey Maguire. Historical courses and appeals. Meanwhile, today, from the pages of the same magazine, confirmation seems to have arrived that in the film there will also be Lizard and the Sandman.

Photo: Marvel Studios

Source: ComicBook

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

731
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
714
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
629
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
596
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
539
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
490
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
488
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
390
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
383
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
381
News

“Bitcoin? Has no value” From FinanciaLounge
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top