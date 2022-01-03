No Way Home, the scenes officially changed / cut from the film

The writers of Spider-Man: No Way Home talked about some scenes that were cut from the film: here’s what they are.

The writers of Spider-Man: No Way Home Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna entertained themselves in a long interview with the site Discussing Film, in which they said that the main idea of ​​the film was to focus on the growth of the protagonist or on Peter. Parker by Tom Holland. So everything else was considered to support the main story and for this, Sommers said, in the making and / or editing phase they unfortunately had to cut some scenes (like the one already discussed by Morgan Stark).

Warning: the article contains spoilers about Spider-Man: No Way Home!







The kitchen scene was initially different

In an interview with Variety, Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna said that writing the kitchen scene, the one in which Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire appear, was more difficult than expected. In practice, the desire to see Peter expressed by Ned has become a nightmare for the two writers, who have discarded the ideas of inserting characters like Mary Jane Watson of Kirsten Dust from the trilogy of Sam Raimi, Aunt May of Sally Field and Gwen Stacy of Emma Stone from the two films by Marc Webb.

Sony Pictures / Marvel Studios HD Peter, Ned and MJ

In addition, the scene of the arrival of the two Peter from other universes should have unfolded after Aunt May’s death (Marisa Tomei) and by the hand of another character. So at the beginning it wasn’t supposed to be Ned who opened the portals but a character that, however, the two writers didn’t want to reveal. This will likely be featured in other films.

The scene of Tom Holland’s brother

Harry Holland is Tom’s brother. This initially had a scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home that was also filmed but which was ultimately cut from the final cut. Now, a video has appeared online showing the short sequence in which Tom Holland’s brother plays a thief who is caught by Spider-Man’s web:

Venom in the final battle

In the same Variety interview, the writers said that in the first draft of the script they had decided to include Venom’s symbiote. Tom Hardy in the final battle to the Statue of Liberty. However, the writers did not reveal why they decided to cut the scene.

Sony Pictures / Marvel Studios HD Venom was also supposed to be in the final scene

Sommers and McKenna also officially said that Venom was in the Marvel Cinematic Universe due to the symbiote’s collective memory. This, also linked to the memory of the symbiote present in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 movie, let Tom Hardy’s Venom know that Peter Parker is Spider-Man.

The second scene of the credits

McKenna revealed to Variety that they wanted to give more space to Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man but the main story to be written was that of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. So during the writing phase, the two writers decided to give the two Spider-Man from other universes a scene after the credits. Eventually even this idea was ruled out, perhaps because the film had to close in the minds of the spectators with those magnificent scenes dedicated to Tom Holland’s “new” Spider-Man.