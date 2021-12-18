No Way Home, the sixth member of the Sinister Six is ​​yet to arrive

The Spider-Man: No Way Home the long-awaited and infamous Sinister Six made their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although some were missing. That someone will play a pivotal role in the future of the franchise.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home Peter Parker’s secret identity is revealed by J. Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons) of the Daily Bugle and framed for the murder of Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). These events lead young Peter (Tom Holland) to ask Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to cast a spell so that the whole world forgets everything. But the spell, intended to restore Spider-Man’s anonymity, backfires and brings more “multiversal intruders” who know that Peter Parker is Spider-Man.

At the beginning, Spider-Man and Strange contain the villains: Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Lizard (Rhys Ifans) and Electro (Jamie Foxx). Their mission is to bring them back even if it means sending them to die. Peter’s morality leads him to take action to try to change their destiny “taking care of “ Spider-Man’s enemies, but the split personality of the insane Norman Osborn pits the villains against Peter to stay in that new reality. Ultimately, it takes the help of Peter # 2 (Tobey Maguire) and Peter # 3 (Andrew Garfield) to heal the bad guys and bring them back to their universes.

All, except the sixth unofficial member of the Sinister Six, making his MCU debut in a mid-credits scene. It’s Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), tied to an alien symbiote to become the “lethal protector” of Sony’s Spider-Man universe. According to some fans, the post-credit scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home also creates a plot hole in the MCU.

Strange’s first spell pulls Brock into the MCU, but before he can cross paths with Spider-Man, Brock lights up and disappears when Strange successfully casts a second spell at the end of No Way Home. The credits scene of Spider-Man sees Brock, drunk in a bar in Mexico, in the middle of a history lesson about Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Thanos (Josh Brolin) when he comes expelled from the MCU leaving a speck of Venom behind.

In the comics, Venom briefly joins the new version of Sandman from the Sinister Six to kill Spider-Man. The plot of “Another Return of the Sinister Six” in the pages of The Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 2 # 12 and Peter Parker: Spider-Man Vol. 1 # 12 unites Venom with Sandman, Mysterio, Electro, Vulture and Alexei Kravinoff, son of Kraven the Hunter, to form a version of the Sinister Six Seeking Revenge against Doctor Octopus.

Since Peter in the film tries to help the multiverse villains, the version of Sinister Six that appears in No Way Home looks like “Ultimate Six” of the Ultimate Spider-Man Universe. In the seven-issue limited series, the Green Goblin plots to recruit Spider-Man and blackmail him to join his team of five villains: Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Electro, Sandman and Kraven the Hunter. Don’t miss our Spider-Man: No Way Home review.