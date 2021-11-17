No Way Home, the trailer recalls the final scene of Gwen Stacy

– Advertisement –

A clip from the new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is giving fans on Twitter great flashbacks of Gwen Stacy. In the Marvel comics, Gwen Stacy is Peter Parker’s first love, before being killed by the Green Goblin. The character made it to the big screen in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man starring Andrew Garfield. She was played by actress Emma Stone, who then reprized the role in the 2014 sequel.

The Spider-Man suit is now owned by Tom Holland, who played the web-throwing superhero as part of the MCU since 2016 in Captain America: Civil War. Since then, the character has had two solo films that have become huge hits: Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). The upcoming third installment is slated to hit theaters on December 15 and also stars the pillars of Marvel, including Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. Spider-Man: No Way Home it also brings back some of Peter Parker’s fiercest villains from past movies, such as Otto Octavius by Alfred Molina, Electro by Jamie Foxx e Green Goblin by Willem Dafoe.

After Spider-Man: No Way Home released its eagerly awaited second trailer, fans couldn’t help but notice a particular scene that is eerie reminiscent of Gwen Stacy’s final moments in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Gwen quickly became a trend on Twitter, as fans analyzed the evocative reference between the two Spider-Man movies. The scene comes towards the end of the trailer, when Peter desperately reaches out to try and save MJ (Zendaya) from falling from a skyscraper. Among the comments that stood out was the fan theory that this would be the scene where Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man would appear to save MJ because he failed to save Emma Stone’s Gwen in TASM 2.

The night Gwen Stacy died, adapted in TASM & referenced in the MCU #NoWayHome pic.twitter.com/f5HL45wQyj – Spider-Man: No Way Home News (@spideysnews) November 17, 2021

THIS HAS TO BE FORESHADOWING THAT ANDREW’S SPIDEY WILL COME TO SAVE MJ, SINCE HE COULDNT SAVE GWEN #NoWayHome pic.twitter.com/0zUwz70O87 – faz saw eternals (@buckyssteven) November 17, 2021

THE MJ AND GWEN STACY DEATH PARALLELS ??? MARVEL WHEN I CATCH YOU #NOWAYHOME #NOWAYHOMETRAILER pic.twitter.com/DEXyMlp1bw – auti (@thisiskick) November 17, 2021

It has long been rumored that Spider-Man: No Way Home would star both Garfield and Tobey Maguire, the two actors who played the superhero in previous versions of the franchise. While this hasn’t been confirmed, the next MCU movie includes important references to the entire Spidey universe. Spider-Man: No Way Home picks up after the events of Far From Home in 2019, culminating in Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) who exposes Peter to the public. As the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer revealed, Peter will enlist Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret identity, but his magic opens up the multiverse and invites unwanted “visitors”.

This storyline allows the MCU to revisit and connect the entire Spider-Man universe into one thrilling cinematic experience. While Garfield and Maguire have repeatedly denied their participation in the next MCU movie, the trailer reveals that at least five supervillains from the old movies will return to hunt down Parker. For sure, these references will be nostalgic for Spidey fans who have followed the superhero since Maguire brought the comic book character to life in 2002’s Spider-Man. Gwen Stacy’s death was a particularly painful moment, because it was also the end of Garfield’s release as the beloved superhero. As Spider-Man: No Way Home explores the MCU’s concept of multiverse and alternate realities, fans are sure ready for an emotional roller coaster adventure.

