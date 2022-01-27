No Way Home, Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe in the Guinness World Record!

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the film of records and now to the long list of goals achieved by the film with Tom Holland is also added a curious record conquered by Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe, both returned to their respective roles in the Sam Raimi trilogy.

For how much time can you keep your role as a Marvel character? Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart held the previous record for playing Wolverine and the Professor X for nearly 17 years. If the two returned to the scene this year, they would break the record again, but for now, Green Goblin is the original Spider-Man. they hold the podium of longevity as they have played Marvel characters in live-action adaptations for over 19 years.

While Tobey Maguire and colleague Andrew Garfield went to great lengths to keep their presence in secret Spider-Man: No Way Home, now the news is in the public domain. All and three Spider-Man actors have now appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and collectively made the film one of the most acclaimed by fans, even though Tom Holland was terrified of meeting peers, as he explained in a recent interview.

We leave you with our review of Spider-Man: No Way Home, waiting to find out if Jackman and Stewart will ever retake the podium.