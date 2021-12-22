No Way Home, Tom Holland and the tender gesture for a child hero [FOTO]

Tom Holland invited on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home the boy who saved his little sister from a dog attack

Peter Parker always keeps his promises! Tom Holland invited on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home little Bridger Walker, the 6-year-old who last year became a true hero by saving his little sister’s life. The story, documented by Walker’s father Robert, caught the attention of many Marvel stars including Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth who promptly sent personalized messages to the little hero, congratulating him on the courage shown. Bridger rushed to rescue his little sister who was about to be attacked by a stray dog, who ended up biting the baby several times on the cheek, leaving him a nasty scar.

Given his love for superheroes and Marvel movies, Tom Holland wanted to invite the child to the set of his new film, currently in theaters (and already blockbuster). Walker’s father shared all the photos taken during the magical experience, thus confirming that the actor has kept his promise made last year! In the gallery posted on Instagram we can see Bridger in the company of Holland (in Spider-Man costume) and Zendaya (MJ in the film). In one shot we see that the little hero also took a ride with Spider-Man through the skyscrapers of New York! “When we first arrived on set I was a little worried that once the curtain was lifted, the magic of the movies would be lost for the kids. But I was wrong!”, writes the father. Robert added that the cast and crew “They made our kids feel like real stars” and noticed that Holland and Zendaya chatted with the children with “Grace and kindness”. He then thanked the actor’s younger brother, Harry Holland, the film’s production assistant who was their guide on set.