No Way Home, Tom Holland ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man and become a dad!

“I want to focus on creating a family” reveals the young protagonist of Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland, born in 1996, talks about his future as Spider-Man and reveals that he wants to “focus on creating a family”. The protagonist of Spider-Man: No Way Home – in Italian cinemas from Wednesday 15 December 2021 – opens up on what the Marvel franchise really means to him and what he hopes to do next, as an actor and as a young man. To the magazine People Holland recounted that of his third (and possibly last?) Solo film as Spider-Man has “Loved every minute”: “I’m so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity to continue and for allowing our characters to progress through the story. It was great. And that’s why I don’t want to say goodbye to Spider-Man, but I feel we might be ready to say goodbye“.

Tom Holland has played the role of Peter Parker and his alter-ego with cobwebs since he was cast in Captain America: Civil War in 2016. Now it might be time to Pass the witness. “I don’t want to be responsible for keeping the next young person who arrives and who deserves it as well”says Holland. And after he, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire played the superhero on the big screen in live-action, Holland thinks it’s time for a change: “I’d like to see a more varied Spider-Man future, maybe Spider-Gwen or Spider-Woman. We had three Spider-Man in a row, we were the same, it would be nice to see something different “.

While his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe still looks uncertain, the young actor – currently engaged with his co-star Zendaya – will not sit idly by waiting. Among his future projects is the action film Uncharted, starring Mark Wahlberg and coming in February 2022, and a biopic about Fred Astaire. But the British actor doesn’t just think about work and reveals that he wants to be a dad soon. “I’ve spent the past six years focusing on my career, now I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and understanding what I want to do outside of this world. I love children. If I didn’t act I would be a teacher. I can’t wait to be a dad, I can wait and I will, but I can’t wait! If I’m at a wedding or party, I’m always at the children’s table. My father was an excellent model for me “.

