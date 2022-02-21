No Way Home without the Oscar Fan Favorite

MADRID, Feb. 21 (CultureLeisure) –

In an attempt to capture more audience, the Hollywood Film Academy has created the Oscar Fan Favorite Awarda proposal in which, through Twitter, or the official website for residents of the United States, the public can choose their favorite movie of the year. An initiative that has aroused strong criticism, being seen as an almost ad hoc campaign to amend the no nomination for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ for best feature film of the year, despite being a phenomenon that has managed to return the public to theaters. However, no one would have expected that the arachnid superhero would be surprised by two unexpected figures: cinderella by Camila Cabello and Johnny Depp with The Minamata Photographer.

From February 14 to March 3, all Twitter users can vote, through the hashtag #OscarsFanFavoriteyour ideal candidate to win this ‘popular prize’. The user can vote up to 20 times a day from his account. Despite criticism from press professionals and filmmakers, such as Kevin Smith, the initiative has been liked… at least on social networks. Is Furthermore, this has led to unexpected moves.

Even though this race started with ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ as the undisputed leader and only the assembly of Zack Snyder from ‘Justice League’ was overshadowing him -despite not being eligible since it is a new montage of a previously released film-, this career seems to have become too long, which has allowed other titles to overtake him on the left.

Suddenly, the version of ‘Cinderella’ by Kay Cannon and with Camila Cabello as the main heroine and ‘The Minamata Photographer’the biopic of the famous photojournalist W. Eugene Smith directed by Andrew Levitas and starred Johnny Depp. Both Cabello and the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor have previously shown a strong fan base and this phenomenon, which has been able to threaten Spidey’s leadership, has made it more apparent.

Both titles have in common having been ‘cursed’ in their distribution. In the case of ‘Cinderella’, there were many complaints after Sony’s decision not to bring the film to theaters. and premiere it directly on Amazon Prime Video. With ‘The Minamata Photographer’, Johnny Depp fans have taken the opportunity to remember the strong boycott that the film suffered due to the actor’s legal and personal problems after his legal war with Amber Heardwhich caused it to be left without distribution and it will take another year to reach the North American country.

A VERY CRITICIZED AWARD

Although the winner of this campaign will not receive an Oscar as such, a type of recognition is expected at the gala, but the organization has made it clear that it is not a new official category and that it will not result in the coveted statuette, but it has sparked a phenomenon similar to that of the race for nominations in the cinephile field of social networks.

Of course, he has not been able to get rid of the sanbenito of ‘absurd prize’. He also criticizes Jimmy Kimmel and the presenters of The View program, who recalled that the People’s Choice Awards already exist; Screen Rant journalist Mark Donaldson recalled that this initiative “amplifies the sense of disconnection between the public and the voters of the Academy“.

The Twitter voting will end on March 3 of this award and it will be on March 27, the same day that the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards will be held, when the winner will be announced. Will there finally be a sorpasso from Camila Cabello and Johnny Depp to the favorite Tom Holland?